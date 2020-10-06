MARIETTA — A veteran Cobb County teacher who has been on administrative leave for over a year may soon be allowed to return to the classroom.
After a hearing that featured testimonies from teachers, former students and parents, the Cobb County School District plans to temporarily suspend a Campbell High School teacher who has been on leave since September 2019.
According to district lawyers, drama teacher Spencer Jordan brought a student to his home last year without receiving permission from that student’s parents.
On Tuesday, district lawyers said Jordan’s conduct constituted immorality and a willful neglect of duties, so his contract should not be renewed.
On Sept. 9, 2019, Jordan — who has 21 years of experience at Campbell — brought a student to his home in Forsyth County. According to Jordan, the student expressed concerns and fear about going to his own home after having an argument with his mother about attending church the previous day.
Erika Owen, a former investigations manager for Cobb schools, testified Tuesday and said the student went to Jordan’s home after school hours without the permission of the student’s mother. She also brought attention to the student’s emergency contact form, which lists five names to contact in case of emergency.
“Those are the adults that should have been contacted,” said CCSD lawyer Randall Farmer, “but never were.”
Jordan’s lawyer, Robyn Webb, said the teacher was trying to help a student in need. According to Webb, Jordan believed the counselor had contacted the student’s mother and received permission for him to bring the student home.
“He worked at Campbell High School for 21 years,” Webb said. “If you had his personnel file in front of you, you would see that it is squeaky clean.”
A three-person tribunal made up of people with educational expertise or experience — Peggy Martin, John Wilkes and Sharon Hardin — convened for Tuesday’s hearing. After nearly five hours of arguments and witness statements, the tribunal spent about two more hours to meet and make their decision.
Together, they recommended the district suspend Jordan for five days, but they did not affirm the district’s recommendation to terminate Jordan’s contract.
According to Georgia law, the decision of the tribunal will now go to the Cobb school board, the body with the authority to execute their recommendation.
