Around 450 people showed up to watch an unlikely pilot bring his chopper in for a landing at Celebration Village Acworth assisted living recently.
To celebrate his 92nd birthday, Oscar Johnson, Jr., a decorated veteran, former CIA operative and vice presidential pilot, touched down to a crowd, recognitions, remarks and, of course, birthday cake.
Recognitions of Johnson's service to the country, including his transport of Vice President Hubert Humphrey and over 37,000 flight hours, included congratulatory messages from Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and Humphrey's family, according to Mike Searcy, director of community relations for Celebration Village Acworth.
Both the Cobb County Commission and city of Acworth also proclaimed July 18, 2021, Oscar Johnson, Jr. Day, Searcy said.
