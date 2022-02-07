Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones ended his campaign Monday, endorsing former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Jones indicated he will instead mount a congressional campaign, but did not say which district he will run in.
Jones, a former Democratic state representative who also served as CEO of DeKalb County, rebranded himself as a pro-Trump Republican firebrand in recent years. He sought to primary Gov. Brian Kemp from the right, attacking the incumbent Republican governor and promoting the former president’s false election fraud allegations.
Jones, however, never received Trump’s endorsement. Instead, Trump backed Perdue, who entered the primary race in December. Polling has shown a tight race between Kemp and Perdue, with Jones garnering little support.
"After much prayer & consideration I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States," Jones said in a press release. "I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future.”
With Jones, who had attracted some support among far-right Trump supporters, out of the way, Perdue may have a better chance of victory in the divisive GOP primary. The Republican nominee will likely face Stacey Abrams, the presumptive Democratic nominee.
Jones could contest one of two safe Republican seats that are open this election cycle. The new 6th District, which includes northeast Cobb, has been redrawn to include parts of Cherokee County and all of Forsyth and Dawson counties. Incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath is running in the 7th District instead of defending the 6th. Several Republicans are already seeking the GOP nomination in the 6th, including Jake Evans, the former chair of Georgia’s ethics commission; Dr. Rich McCormick, a doctor and former 7th District candidate; and Meagan Hanson, a former state representative.
Jones could also run in the 10th District, which includes large swaths of east Georgia, including Athens. The incumbent 10th District congressman, Jody Hice, is not running for reelection, instead challenging incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Endorsing Perdue, Jones called the former senator “a good man who loves our state and loves our Country.”
"Vernon Jones is a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia," Perdue said in a statement. "We need his voice and we need him in the fight. I'm proud to have his support of our Trump-endorsed campaign. Conservatives are united and ready to beat Stacey Abrams. I appreciate Vernon's willingness to serve and look forward to working together to get big things done for Georgia."
