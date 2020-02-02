Some vendors at Saturday’s Marietta Square Farmers Market said they were largely opposed to the idea of the city getting a cut of the $25 fee vendors pay market director Johnny Fulmer for booth space.
The idea was floated at last week’s Economic and Community Development Committee meeting after Councilman Johnny Walker requested a report from city staff on how the market operates.
According to city staff, Fulmer charges the fee to vendors who wish to open a booth there. Fulmer, who also operates nearby Church Street Market, sits on the Downtown Marietta Development Authority, which sponsors the farmers market.
The DMDA is one of four groups that can close down streets to throw events on the Square. The other three are the city itself, the Marietta Welcome Center and the Marietta Branding Project.
Fulmer did not respond to the MDJ’s requests for comment.
At the meeting, several council members suggested that because the market operates on city-owned streets, the city should get part of the fee. Walker and others questioned whether it was appropriate for Fulmer, who makes money from the farmers market, to be on the authority that grants approval to the farmers market.
The market first opened in the early 2000s. Spearheaded by Fulmer, who was then president of the Marietta Business Association and not part of the DMDA, along with his wife and business partner, Susie Fulmer. It was originally a much smaller affair, taking place in the parking lot of Marietta First Baptist Church and only running during the warmer months. The market has grown in popularity over the years, now running Saturday mornings year-round and Sunday afternoons from May to October right off the Square.
It now has an average of 65 vendors per week with hundreds of customers looking for everything from local honey to hot sauce, soap, herbs and fresh-made sausages.
Former Mayor Bill Dunaway said he campaigned on starting a farmers market when he ran for mayor, but he was glad that the Fulmers took the initiative to start one because they could run it better than the city ever could.
“I really don’t care what money Johnny makes, whatever he makes, he earns,” Dunaway said. “Johnny is there year-round, Johnny and Susie, and he works. During the week, he’s on the phone trying to keep the vendors straight, lining them up, making sure everyone has booth space. He’s down there Friday night putting up signs; he’s there Saturday at 5 or 6 in the morning putting up barriers. He does hire some help, thank goodness, but he stays there all the time, and the city doesn’t have to do anything.”
Dunaway said Fulmer curates the market to make sure a wide variety of items are available, and he makes an effort to avoid competition with brick-and-mortar Square business, for example, by forbidding the vendors from selling coffee.
“He keeps it balanced; he keeps it as a farmers market. He doesn’t allow arts and crafts, the Rotary Club can’t set up a booth, the Republican Party can’t set up a booth,” Dunaway said. “He can say no. The City Council would never be able to say no. ... He even goes out and checks the farms himself and makes sure any food products there are cooked in a commercial kitchen.”
Some merchants on the Square on Saturday said they worry the city taking a cut would lead to increased booth fees for vendors.
Mary Blanford of Canton-based Honest Harvest Pasta said business is good when the weather is nice, but shoppers tend to stay home when it gets cold out, and profit margins are thin during the winter. She said the city benefits from the market, even if it does not get a financial stake.
“What the market does is draw people downtown to spend money at the local shops and restaurants,” she said. “The problem is, we don’t make much money here as vendors. If they increase the fees, what will happen is more of us will disappear because we simply aren’t making much here.”
Another pasta purveyor, Joseph Costa, owner of Costa’s Pasta in Kennesaw, agreed.
“The more people who come, the more money the city’s going to get, so why attack the little guy who’s hustling for a buck? That’s all it is,” Costa said. “I think the city is totally wrong to try to get a cut. … (Fulmer) is trying to promote the Square. That’s the object of the game, and that’s how the city gets its cut.”
Alexander Makarov of Fitzgerald Fruit Farms in Woodbury, Georgia, also praised Fulmer’s leadership. He said he’s been with the farm for five or six years and works at over 15 markets per year.
“This is by far the best market we do, and it’s probably the best market in the metro area, out of the 40 or 50,” he said. “It’s a combination of location and really just the diversity of the vendors, diversity of customers, volume of customers for sure, but it has such unbelievable community support compared to most markets. … It’s beneficial for everybody here, it’s beneficial for every store on the Square, and I think it’s fair to say the vendors are very happy with how it’s going. I attribute everything to Johnny and all his hard work over the years.”
Councilman Walker, who made the initial request for a report into the market, said he’s not looking to go after the market, the vendors or Fulmer.
Walker said he’s not calling for the city to start charging rent, and he wouldn’t want to do anything to increase the burden on the vendors.
He said constituents have asked him about the arrangement, which is unique in the city, and he wants to make sure everything is run in the city’s best interest.
“I think it boils down to we have to treat everybody equally,” he said. “I’m not saying the city is looking to make a lot of money off the farmers market, but all our other jobs and situations like this have to go out to bid, and we need to treat everybody equally. I think the farmers market is run fine, but it is being run as a business, it’s not a nonprofit, and we have to be equal. … To be able to have free access to our streets in Marietta to run a business, I think we need to check further into it. Even though the farmers market does a great job, it’s a business being run on our streets.”
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said the matter should be looked into, if only for consistency’s sake.
“I love that it brings people to the Square, but we do need to look at what is happening to that revenue because anybody else who wants to come to the Square, the Cobb NAACP, the Museum of History, anybody else who brings money for tourism and travel, we look at, but we don’t look at the farmers market at all. … This was never about charging anybody anything, this is just understanding how this is run. We’re basically saying to someone, ‘you can use the city street and run a business and make money,’ and if that’s the case, why can’t I just shut down Manget next weekend and run a market?”
Mayor Steve Tumlin said he agrees the city should examine the arrangement, but emphasized he could not imagine the City Council taking any action that would substantially change the popular market.
“I can’t see anything we would do that would jeopardize the farmers market as it is,” he said. “We’re taking a look at a couple of things, but it’s been a success for years. It works. The amount of space it takes, the way it mingles with the flow of people and the flow of traffic. And it’s not blocking a main street at all. … There’s no jeopardy of anything happening no matter what we do.”
Tumlin also said he thinks Fulmer has been doing a great job running the market.
“But for Johnny Fulmer, this thing would not be there,” he said. “I think he gets an A-plus for how it runs, and I can’t think of any other person who does what he does.”
The discussion is set to continue in this month’s committee meetings, scheduled for Feb. 25.
