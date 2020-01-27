MARIETTA — Implementation in March of yet another pay bump for Cobb’s public safety personnel was made possible by rising vehicle tax receipts, according to county officials.
Last week, the county released the details of a pay schedule for employees in the county’s police and fire departments and sheriff’s office that would cost an annual $5.7 million.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the schedule Tuesday evening.
For months, county staff have been working to implement a so-called step and grade plan, in which public safety employees would be guaranteed a specific wage determined by his or her years of service (step) and rank (grade). But staff had to do so using existing money; in addition to passing a step and grade plan in 2020, County Chairman Mike Boyce has pledged to keep the millage rate flat and reduce the amount of money the county borrows from its water fund.
Cobb finance director Bill Volckmann told the Board of Commissioners Monday morning that a change in state law diverted more of the revenue from the state’s title ad valorem tax to counties, resulting in a windfall since the law went into effect in July: Each month since then, the county has collected $3.5 million in vehicle taxes, compared to roughly $2.5 million in the same period the year prior.
“The state law change was a very pleasant surprise,” County Manager Rob Hosack told commissioners. “We under budgeted.”
Representatives of police and fire personnel have described the salary schedule as a solid first step, something echoed by one of its architects, interim public safety director Randy Crider. The plan does not address one of the employees’ major concerns about pay: compression, or the diminishing returns for people who stay with the department for many years or are promoted to a higher rank.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said that she would like for the board to pass a policy stating it would use the increased TAVT revenue in the coming years to address compression, “so that way we don’t just see a bucket of money to get our eyes on to spend somewhere else.”
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell threw her support behind the idea after Volckmann confirmed that some of the increased vehicle tax revenue would be available for other departments.
But south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she was wary of relying on an unproven revenue source and dedicating a large chunk of it to one area. (East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott was not at the meeting.)
“I’m not saying public safety isn’t an important need, but we have a lot of important needs right now,” Cupid said. “We’ve had a full-court press on us about funding public safety for a number of years.”
County Chairman Mike Boyce dismissed those concerns, saying the TVAT funds were only being used to finance the raise through the remainder of the current fiscal year. (According to county documents, the raise would go into effect March 22.) While using some of that money is an option, he continued, he expects the increase in the county’s tax digest alone to be enough to cover the full cost of the program, at $5.7 million annually.
In response to a question from Boyce, Volckmann said the tax digest increased county revenues between $8 million and $11 million last year.
Gambrill asked whether, under the county’s revenue projections, Cobb could afford the new public safety pay scale and a 3% merit increase for the rest of county staff.
Hosack, the county manager, said those employees would likely get a raise. But he said it was too early to know how much of a raise. Hosack said he’s been meeting with county department heads to assure them they had not been forgotten by the county in the midst of talks about yet another pay increase for public safety personnel. (Last July, commissioners approved a 7% raise for public safety personnel and a 4% raise for all other county employees. And in 2017, Boyce convinced commissioners to award raises to county employees — half of them in public safety — to the tune of $10.4 million annually following a market study commissioned by the Archer Company.)
"I'm going to give them all of the assurance that I can that things are looking really, really good and that that's the way we're going to move forward," Hosack said. "Barring something very crazy and unforeseen, as we continue through the budget process, I think the employees are going to find we're going to be able to do it for everybody, public safety and non-public safety."
Volckmann said the legislative director of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia cautioned against assuming income from vehicle taxes would hold steady at $3.5 million.
“It is probably more susceptible to either inflation or, in certain instances, recession,” Hosack added.
Cupid asked whether the public safety personnel were supportive of the pay schedule.
Crider, the interim public safety director, said employees’ representatives were at the table during the crafting of the salary schedule and had signaled their support of its final draft.
Indeed, despite having panned a similar proposal that came out in October as “window dressing,” employees’ representatives said they supported the new schedule, so long as the county works to address compression in the coming years.
“We're just happy that they're willing to take a small risk and try to make things better one step at a time,” said Steve Gaynor, president of the Cobb County F.O.P. Kermit C. Sanders Lodge #13.
At the end of the meeting, Birrell thanked county staff for their hard work.
"Randy (Crider) and Bill (Volckmann) and staff should be commended for coming up with this and working so hard," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.