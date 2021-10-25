Since its founding six years ago, the congregants of Marietta Community Church have been "vagabonds," of sort, according to Bill Dykes, a member of the church.
For a while, they held their Sunday service at Mount Paran Christian School, moving to their current home at Strand Theater on the Marietta Square when the coronavirus hit.
Soon, however, they'll have a home of their own.
Sunday morning, members of the church broke ground on their own church building on a wooded, seven-acre plot of land off Barrett Parkway, just north of its intersection with Dallas Highway.
The morning opened with an outdoor service, with congregants seated in folding chairs organized in a semicircle around Pastor David Mayo and cars whooshing by on Barrett Parkway.
Dykes, who chaired the team tasked with finding the church's permanent home, said the first phase would cost about $6 million, half of which has already been raised. Completion of the first phase, a 16,000 square-foot building, is expected in the fall of 2022, he said. It will be able to seat about 300 people, roughly the size of the congregation.
ADE Builders will build the church, which was designed by architect Chegwidden Dorsey Holmes, Dykes said. LGE Community Credit Union is the lender.
As Mayo concluded his sermon, Lee Pence, a member of the congregation, marveled at a day that had been a long time coming.
He likes the Strand, he said, "but it's just not the same as having your own home."
