MARIETTA — As the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a new call center to expand vaccination access, Dr. Janet Memark of Cobb-Douglas Public Health told commissioners the county is in a “battle of time” to step up vaccinations as new variants of COVID-19 continue to spread.
Cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom are thought to be doubling in number every 10 days, Memark said. Currently, Georgia has 171 cases of that strain; Memark called that number a “huge undercount,” because the strain is rarely tested for in patients.
In preparation for an expansion of vaccine availability in the coming months, commissioners voted 4-1 to allocate $2 million of federal CARES Act money to a new call center billed as a one-stop shop for vaccine information and access. West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill voted against the proposal, arguing that without data to demonstrate a need for the hotline, she found the expenditure unnecessary.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, meanwhile, said the hotline would meaningfully expand vaccine access, especially to senior citizens who have both been hardest hit by the virus and least comfortable with online appointment platforms.
Emergency Management Agency Director Cassie Mazloom said she aimed to have the call center up and running by the first week of April, as the vaccine opens up to more and more Georgians. It will also not be limited to connecting residents with Cobb-Douglas Public Health — callers will be directed to any number of private and public providers.
That approach was in keeping with advice given by Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, who advised residents to take whatever vaccine is most immediately available to them. Crossman also highlighted new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week which says fully vaccinated people can congregate in small groups without masks, calling it “the breaking news of the week … this almost brought tears of joy to my eyes.”
In other business, Mazloom was honored by the commission with the county's Silver Eagle Award of 2020, presented for her leadership in emergency management throughout the pandemic. During the presentation, her parents made a surprise appearance, who Mazloom said she hadn't seen since Christmas.
Later in the meeting, the board also voted 4-1 to approve a laundry list of spending projects funded with excess revenue from the 2016 SPLOST referendum, which met its target of $750 million earlier this year and is now bringing in an extra $13.5 million in revenue each month.
As she did at the commissioners’ work session on Feb. 23, Gambrill, the lone vote in opposition, called out what she says is an unfair prioritization of projects. Gambrill was particularly displeased with the allocation of funds to a pilot project for the Chattahoochee River Trail, which was not on the original list of 2016 SPLOST projects.
The pilot portion of the project was approved by the board last summer, and is the first step in what one day could be a 125-mile trail from Forsyth to Coweta counties. In Cobb, the trail will begin with a 2.4 mile portion in Mableton, costing over $12 million. The SPLOST allocation will add another $3 million to the price tag.
After the meeting, Gambrill said she’d prefer the funds go to overdue road improvements rather than the trail, which she has characterized several times as a “sidewalk.” Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area where the Chattahoochee trail will be built, took offense with that nomenclature.
“I don’t want there to be an unfair comparison to sidewalk(s)," Sheffield said, "when this project is more than that."
