Among the items coming before the Cobb Board of Commissioners next week will be a dedicated help line to help residents learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination call center has been requested by the county’s Emergency Management Agency, costing at least $1.76 million and as much as $2 million. It would be established through a contract with Carahsoft Technology Corporation, a Virginia-based IT provider for governments.
“Establishing a COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center,” the proposal reads, “will ensure citizens receive the most up-to-date information, available appointments, and guidance on how they can remain safe.”
The proposal adds that the county will need to expand its resources to coordinate distribution as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for more individuals. In the early days of the rollout, residents were vocal in their frustration with the difficulty of obtaining an appointment.
Also on the agenda, District Attorney Flynn Broady has requested the commission approve the creation of six new positions within his office in 2021. Broady is asking for two new assistant district attorneys, two legal administrative specialists, one investigator, and one criminal intelligence analyst position.
Citing increasing complexity and volume in his office’s cases, Broady ultimately wants to add 17 positions to his roster, phased in through fiscal 2023. The agenda item submitted by Broady says his office is facing a backlog of 1,200 cases awaiting trial, with another 3,300 awaiting the grand jury.
In total, Broady has asked for $281,000 to fill the six positions, requesting the funds be drawn from the county’s fund balance.
The commissioners will also vote on the allocation of over $100 million in “revenue above projections” from its 2016 SPLOST program. Proposals for how to spend that money — which is coming in at a healthy clip of $13.5 million per month — were laid out before the commissioners last month, and include road resurfacing, parks improvements, and renovations to the county detention center.
In other business, the board will consider appointments to the county planning commission and development authority. For the former, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has nominated Stephen Vault, director of Planning and Business Development for Grady Health System. Previously, Vault was employed as director of Strategic Planning for Wellstar Health System in Marietta.
And Commissioner Keli Gambrill has advanced her nominee for the Development Authority of Cobb County, real estate agent Jim Barner, for a vote. Barner’s appointment has been the subject of debate between Gambrill and Cupid, with Gambrill arguing precedent entitles her to the appointment.
“Typically over the years District 2 has been provided two appointments, District 1 has been provided two appointments, and each of the other three districts get one appointment,” Gambrill told the MDJ in February.
“We're still not addressing how to do appointments. And these appointments are due. I have followed the process,” Gambrill said on Friday, and recalled criticisms she raised in 2019 when then-Chairman Mike Boyce delayed her nomination of J.C. Bradbury to the authority.
Cupid, meanwhile, says she wants to correct an imbalance in the board's appointments by allowing other commissioners to put forward nominees. Asked whether she’ll support Barner’s nomination, Cupid told the MDJ she looks forward to discussing the matter next week.
