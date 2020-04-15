No one was injured when a fire ripped through a vacant home on Roosevelt Circle early Wednesday morning, according to Marietta fire officials.
Fire Chief Tim Milligan said firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a call of a home on fire at 446A Roosevelt Circle, near Turner Chapel A.M.E Church.
"Crews arrived and did find heavy smoke and fire showing from a residential structure," he said. "We quickly worked to extinguish the fire and (a) search was performed."
No one was found inside, Milligan said.
The smell of charred wood still lingered when the MDJ visited the home in the early afternoon. The front door swung open and closed in the wind, and a sign just beside it indicated the home has been condemned.
Matthew Grund, a senior communications specialist for the Southeast Permanente Medical Group, said he woke up to the smell of smoke just past 5 a.m., and when he looked outside across Sope Creek from in front of his home saw red flashing lights.
"Half awake, I was worried it was our house," he told the MDJ. (I) went out onto the porch and saw the house engulfed in flames. The flames were so large, I went and woke my wife up to show her."
Though it was hard to see through the trees and past other homes, Grund said he spotted children's toys in the backyard. So, he said, he was relieved to hear no one was inside and there were no injuries.
He said the fire trucks remained when he checked outside again hours later.
"Half the house is gone down to the frame, and the other half looks gutted out," Grund said.
Milligan said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
