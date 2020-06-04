A specialty clinic for veterans could start construction as early as this summer, according to a developer building the facility.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Cobb County Multi-Specialty Clinic, planned for 1161 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta, is closer to being built after it was re-bid last summer, and is awaiting the Marietta City Council to approve plans for the site.
The new facility will provide specialty services including primary care, mental health, radiology, audiology, eye and dental, said Gregory Kendall, public affairs officer for Atlanta VA Medical Center. The clinic is designed to serve 17,000 veterans who receive services in Cobb County, and will have 200 employees, he said.
"The Atlanta VA Health Care System has initiated several construction projects, including our Cobb County Multi-Specialty Clinic, to increase access to care for Veterans," Kendall said in an email.
The VA estimates total cost of the project is roughly $15 million. A lease has been awarded to developer Cobb County VA LLC, and a VA Office of Real Property engineer has been assigned as the design lead.
Richard Beier, who represents Cobb County VA LLC, said groundbreaking can start in June or early July, if his request for a variance and other permits are approved by the city.
The variance is to eliminate a portion of a required 10-foot landscape buffer for part of the property fronting Cobb Parkway because, according to a project manager for the developer, there is a sliver of land there that does not belong to them and they haven't confirmed who the owner is.
The variance and a detailed site plan will be reviewed by the City Council at their June 17 meeting.
Beier said if the variances and other permits are approved, the building should be complete in late fall 2021. The LLC will continue to own the building, and the VA will operate there on a 20-year lease.
Mayor Steve Tumlin expressed his approval for the project. He said the land had been undeveloped and ready for a commercial use for a long time, and the clinic will be used by veterans from Cobb and surrounding counties.
"It’s going to be a great thing for the city of Marietta," he said. "It will be well-used and be a tremendous benefit for our veterans."
Walt Cusick Jr., commander of Marietta's American Legion Post 29, said the clinic is a "great idea," and that his post has over 1,000 members that would qualify for services there.
"The benefit of coming into this area is there are people north of here who would have to drive to Austell or really have a long ride," he said.
He was skeptical, though, about the level of service the clinic will provide, and stressed he wants more communication from the VA with updates about the project.
"The problem the VA has is not so much the facility as staffing with people, that's always been a problem, people that really care about what they're doing," Cusick said.
"It's great news, if they staff and operate it properly. The general feeling of the average veteran is, 'We'll wait and see, here we go again.'"
