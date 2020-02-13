The Atlanta VA Health Care System continues its expansion in Cobb County with a new mental health clinic in Smyrna.
The South Cobb County VA Mental Health Clinic at 2400 Herodian Way opened Jan. 21. It has the capacity to serve more than 6,300 mental health patients, VA spokesman Gregory Kendall said in an email. It has replaced the Austell VA’s mental health clinic. The Austell VA has a capacity of 4,200.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 42,000 veterans live in Cobb.
“The VA will no doubt provide better access to care for Veterans in Cobb County with these clinics by providing health care closer to the Veterans’ homes,” Kendall wrote in response to an email asking whether the VA had struggled to meet the demand for its services prior to the opening of the new clinic and others scheduled to open in the coming years. He also said the Smyrna clinic will “improve overall efficiency and productivity.”
The Smyrna clinic is part of a larger push from the Atlanta VA Health Care System to expand its health care offerings in Cobb County.
Last May, it opened the Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic at 2217 Roswell Road in Marietta. It provides veterans with primary care, mental health, tele-health and laboratory services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It has the capacity to serve 7,200 veterans, Kendall said.
A clinic in west Cobb is scheduled to open this spring. The West Cobb County VA Clinic at 333 Midway Road will replace the Austell VA’s primary care clinic and will serve about 5,500 veterans. The Austell VA is still open “and will be until further notice,” Kendall said.
The biggest project of all, meanwhile, is set to open in the fall of 2022.
The 64,000-square-foot Cobb County VA multi-specialty clinic will serve 32,300 veterans “in greater Cobb County,” Kendall said. It will be at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Bells Ferry Road.
In July, the MDJ reported the clinic had been delayed after the U.S. Small Business Administration found that a contractor did not meet small business criteria.
Fred Stevenson, chief of planning and activations for the Atlanta VA, said Thursday the bid was reawarded on Jan. 28 to U.S. Federal Properties LLC, of Kansas City, Missouri. The company has built clinics in Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida, Stevenson said. It will likely break ground this summer, after the conclusion of the design phase, he added.
