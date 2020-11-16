If its board approves a 2.5% rate hike in December, the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority is expected to generate almost $40 million in net income next year, offsetting the loss of its second-largest customer.
The authority is a wholesaler that sells water to local governments, including Cobb County, to distribute. Next year, it will finally lose Paulding County, which is currently testing its own, brand-new treatment plant.
Details regarding the authority's 2021 budget were presented to its full board Monday afternoon. The board's planning and finance committees have recommended the 2.5% rate increase, hewing to a four-year plan approved last year.
According to Director of Finance Allison Clements, Paulding was expected to open a treatment plant this year. Delays have meant Paulding has continued to buy its water from the authority, which has, in turn, generated more than $51 million in net revenue in 2020 — $10 million more than it had expected.
The authority typically runs such large surpluses, explained Executive Director Glenn Page. Those surpluses go toward the authority's capital budget, which pays for the replacement of aging infrastructure.
Public utilities "have to invest a lot of money to get a little bit of return," Page said. But those expenditures fund infrastructure "that lasts 50, 60, 75 years."
Those surpluses can also cushion the authority in the event of a shock to the system, such as an extended drought, or a changing political climate.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, for example, may tighten the regulation of water providers increasing their operating costs, Page said.
Other authority customers include Cobb County and the cities of Marietta, Smyrna and Austell, which distribute the water to commercial and residential properties.
The 2.5% rate increase would raise the cost of 1,000 gallons of water by 8 cents, to $3.13 per 1,000 gallons. If the increase is passed along to households — and there is no guarantee this will happen, as the governments could opt to eat the cost — it would raise the price of water by less than $0.40 per month “for most families,” Page said.
