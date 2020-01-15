ACWORTH — An hours-long SWAT stand-off at a home in Acworth ended with a suspect, 26-year-old Christian Martinez, being taken into custody without incident, police told media on the scene.
Police suspect Martinez in a fatal hit-and-run on Cobb Parkway that took place early Wednesday just north of Lake Acworth Drive around 2:30 a.m.
The victim, 47-year-old Christopher Makin of Emerson, was travelling on Cobb Parkway approaching North Shores Road when his white 2018 Dodge Caravan collided with the curb and a bridge rail, investigators said.
The Caravan ended up in the left northbound lane of Cobb Parkway, and Makin got out to remove debris from the road.
Police said Martinez struck Makin while he was in the roadway, then exited the tan 2010 Hyundai Sonata he was driving and fled on foot.
Makin's 23-year-old son was also in the car but was not injured.
The investigation into the hit-and-run led police to a residence in the Allatoona Bay neighborhood, just across Allatoona Lake from the crime scene.
There they encountered Martinez refusing to come out of the house and called in SWAT units, which closed off several residential streets as a precaution.
Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department, said the Acworth Police Department, Cobb County Police Precinct 1 officers, and the Cobb County Police SWAT team arrested Martinez without incident. Martinez was charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and felony hit and run.
"I don't have many details but I know at this time that it has ended, everyone's fine, the suspect has been taken into custody without incident," Melton said.
She was not aware of any shots being fired from a gun, or any other weapon used or involved in the stand-off. Nor was it known whether anyone else was in the home with Martinez at the time.
"Out of an abundance of caution for neighbors in the area, as well as in handling the suspect and our officers, we treat those situations with caution, and that's what our SWAT units are for," Melton said.
SWAT closed Bay Island Cay, a small residential dead-end road at the edge of Allatoona Lake, due to the stand-off with Martinez at a home on Baywind Walk, 0.3 miles down the street.
The road closure affected the neighborhood's cul-de-sacs of Baywatch Cove, Bay Royale Road and Baywatch Landing.
"We’ll update when the roadway is opened up for travel," the police department posted on Twitter around 8:15 a.m. A subsequent post at 9:50 a.m. confirmed the suspect was in custody and all roads were open.
Satellite imagery shows there are around 40 or 50 homes in the cut-off area.
Ines Walcott, a neighbor who’s lived in the area almost 30 years, said she was shocked at SWAT’s presence in what’s usually a very quiet community.
“I woke up this morning to the commotion with all this police activity, and my neighbor next door said something about the gentleman in question was being sought by police for a hit-and-run on 41,” Walcott told the MDJ. “I don’t know the specifics of it, I just couldn’t believe all the commotion going on this morning.”
Walcott said she did not know the suspect or if he lived in the house he was refusing to come out of.
“I’ve been here 29 years and I’ve never encountered this individual, and I walk my dog,” she said. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood, we pretty much look after each other, so I’m really shocked that we have this kind of stuff going on in our neighborhood. It’s a mystery to all of us.”
