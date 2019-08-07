KENNESAW — The Kennesaw City Council approved developer-requested changes Monday to the estimated $15 million-$20 million Prichard Park residential project planned for 2974 Moon Station Road.
The new plans include 75 residential units with 23 detached single-family homes and 26 two-unit homes in a new stacked condominium design that resembles town homes, according to city documents. Piedmont Residential is the primary developer.
The detached homes will have three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and full two-car garages. Various floor plans range from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet. The condo units are designed so that the three-bedroom bottom units will occupy the first two floors and about 1,500 square feet, while the top units occupy 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms, plus finished space within the roof.
The condos will start in the mid- to high $200s, while the detached homes will start in the $300s. There will be no on-site amenities built as the site is close to downtown.
“This is walking distance from all the restaurants and everything here,” said JD Espana, Jr., president of Piedmont Residential. “Our goal isn’t to create a neighborhood where everyone stays in it. We want people to come to the city because it’s a great place to live.”
The project is located in the Central Business District and requires approval from the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Historic Preservation Commission, in addition to the mayor and council. The KDDA approved the plan July 9 with a 6-0 vote. The HPC also unanimously approved the plan on July 16 but attached four stipulations.
Daryl Simmons, Kennesaw zoning administrator, recommended approval to the council with the changes put forth by the HPC: building height cannot exceed 45 feet, no structure can be higher than one story to an adjacent structure, landscape plans must be approved and the installation of a plaque commemorating the historic home of Kennesaw’s former two-term mayor George W. Prichard, who was elected in 1898 and again in 1919.
The original plan was approved in 2016 and consisted of 86 residential units made up of town homes and condos.
Once issued a land disturbance permit, it’s estimated that the development will take 9-12 months, with the cost of that and total acquisition totaling $4 million. The build out of the project will cost approximately $15-20 million and take about three years to complete assuming a sales rate of three homes per month.
The city has requested a 10% rental cap for the development, Simmons confirmed when council member James “Doc” Eaton asked if the request from the initial 2016 approval was still in place.
In other business:
♦ The council approved an alcohol license for beer and Sunday sales for Tacos La Villa 2 at 2851 North Cobb Parkway.
♦ A resolution to proceed with a new 800 MHz radio system users license agreement with Cobb County was approved pending legal review. The system upgrade agreement and the migration assistance program were designed to keep the radio system, used by the police department, at optimal levels until 2027 and were improved in 2018 to create a more manageable method of cost reimbursement that permits the forecasting of the annual costs to each agency for the duration of the contract. There is no cost to the city as it is a change to the agreement for a system already in use.
