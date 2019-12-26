A woman is dead after walking in front of an SUV as it traveled on South Cobb Drive in the Fair Oaks area just before 7 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to Cobb police.
The woman, 49-year-old Jennifer Denise Evans of Marietta, was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital after being hit by a black 2005 Chevrolet Suburban around 6:45 p.m. on South Cobb Drive, just below the Booth Road intersection, police said.
She is at least the ninth pedestrian to die on Cobb roads in the last six months, records show.
“A pedestrian was walking east across South Cobb Drive from the western sidewalk, south of Booth Road,” said Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department, in a news release Thursday. “The pedestrian entered the Suburban’s path of travel. The front of the Suburban struck the pedestrian.”
Evans was pronounced dead at the hospital, Melton said.
The SUV driver, 32-year-old Marietta resident Marcus Gamel, was not injured, Melton said.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
