UPDATED: Whitlock Avenue in Marietta has been reopened after a gas main leak, police say.
The Marietta Police Department issued a public advisory around 10:45 a.m. Friday, warning people to steer clear of Whitlock Avenue while part of it was closed due to the leak.
“Gas main leak occurred on Whitlock Avenue and the roadway is closed in both directions between Durham and Cleburne,” police stated. “All traffic on Whitlock in this area is being re-routed.”
An hour later, around 11:45 a.m., Marietta police issued an update, saying repairs are ongoing but the roadway is fully open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.