Update: Cobb County police have publicly released the names of three people found shot dead inside a Vinings-area townhouse Wednesday evening.
Officers say it appears 20-year-old Erin Edwards and 24-year-old Christopher Edwards were shot by 58-year-old Marsha Edwards, who then shot herself.
“Per investigators, evidence at the scene indicated that the two victims were deceased due to gunshot wounds. The suspect was also deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Cobb police spokesperson Officer Sydney Melton said in a press release issued midday Thursday.
The suspect and victims are believed to be the ex-wife and children of Dr. Christopher Edwards, an Atlanta-based orthopedic surgeon who is also chairman of the board of commissioners for Atlanta Housing, the City of Atlanta’s housing authority.
“Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards Jr. and Erin Edwards,” a spokesman for the family reportedly told other media in an emailed statement Thursday. “Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made,” the family reportedly stated.
The MDJ has reached out to the family for confirmation and comment but has yet to receive a response.
Atlanta Housing’s website states Edwards specializes in adult spinal disorders and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, a former president of the Georgia Physicians Association, a former vice president of the Grady Hospital Board of Trustees and a former chair of the United Way of Greater Atlanta Health Committee.
It states he serves as a member of the board of trustees of the Morehouse School of Medicine and is the chief medical officer for AWC Networks, LLC, a company that provides health-related technology and cost-containment services.
Cobb police say they received a call Wednesday evening requesting a welfare check at 3206 Nobility Way, inside the Vinings Parc East townhouse complex in the Atlanta part of Cobb County, near Vinings.
Officers gained entry to the house around 6 p.m. when they found the Edwards family members dead inside, Officer Melton said.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb police on 770-499-3945.
Original story:
The deaths of three family members in their Vinings-area townhouse is the result of what Cobb County police say is an apparent murder-suicide.
Two women and a man were discovered shot dead inside their Vinings Parc East complex home around 6 p.m. Wednesday by police officers who were performing a welfare check at the address.
Sergeant Wayne Delk, a Cobb police spokesman, told the MDJ it appeared to be a murder-suicide, that all three shared a surname, and “the older woman” seemed to have shot the others, then herself.
Police are still investigating but will soon release the names of the three people, Delk said around 10 a.m. Thursday.
The townhouse complex is on Nobility Way in the Atlanta part of Cobb, less than a mile from Cumberland Mall and not much farther away from SunTrust Park, just south of the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285.
A neighbor, who did not want to go on the record, told the MDJ she believed the three people were a mother and her son and daughter, but details have yet to be released by police.
Officers say they received a call requesting a welfare check at the property, and subsequently found all three people dead inside with gunshot wounds.
Return for updates.
