UPDATE
MARIETTA — The owner of a car parked outside the MDJ offices with a threatening note on the dashboard is being booked into jail, according to police.
Gary Studenic, 70, of east Cobb, faces charges of reckless conduct following an apparent prank that led to six buildings being evacuated near Marietta Square.
Studenic was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center with a $250 bond.
ORIGINAL STORY: Marietta Police have declared the scene safe after five or six buildings were evacuated following a bomb scare in front of the Marietta Daily Journal's building near Marietta Square.
“The scene is now being broken down after interviewing the owner of the vehicle and other involved parties, it was determined there was no bomb in the vehicle," said Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy. "The Cobb County bomb squad did respond and did confirm that before we declared the scene safe.”
Attorney Richard Calhoun of the nearby Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers law firm said he was responsible for the note.
"That car belongs to a friend of mine who parked in a lot across the street," he said. "I put that thing on there yesterday afternoon when he was coming back from the courthouse and we both had a good laugh. I didn’t know he had put it back on there and moved the car, but anyway, there’s nothing to it.”
“That was a joke from yesterday afternoon, all over and done," he added. "I don’t know why they’re making a big deal.”
McPhilamy said officers do not see the humor.
“This is 2019, and with the advent of so many different tragedies worldwide that we see in the news, something like this isn’t what I would consider to be a sensitive joke,” he said.
McPhilamy said it is too early to tell whether charges will be filed, but potential charges include terroristic threats or reckless conduct.
Police also reported finding a Glock 43 handgun in the car.
McPhilamy initially told the MDJ the vehicle would be impounded, but later said because the owner cooperated with police and allowed access to the car, authorities removed evidence and released the vehicle to the owner.
ORIGINAL STORY: Marietta Daily Journal employees were waiting behind their Waddell Street office in Marietta after police found a car parked out front with a threatening note.
"It has been modified to explode on contact," the note read. "A nominal fee of $10,000 will be collected at time explosive charges are removed."
Marietta Police arrived on the scene and told MDJ employees to evacuate along with neighboring IgniteHQ.
“The vehicle had a note in it stating there was a bomb inside and they were demanding a ransom to deactivate the bomb," said Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy. "Marietta officers responded, have quarantined off the area and have evacuated the neighboring building. We’ve called Cobb County bomb squad to come out and assist us to ensure everyone’s safety. At this point we are interviewing the owner of the vehicle in an attempt to understand is this a serious threat.”
Officers are redirecting traffic along portions of Waddell and Anderson streets.
Check back with MDJonline.com for more information.
(2) comments
We are survivors of a victim of homicide, activists for the past 25 years, supporting victims of crime all over the United States. The egregious, irresponsible act by Attorney Richard Calhoun of putting a bomb scare note as a joke is an example of his desensitization and ignorance of the multiple acts of violence in this nation today.
Attorney Richard Calhoun should be held accountable, arrested, indicted and tried in a court of law for this egregious act, which has caused great anxiety for citizens as well as police, caused undue stress upon law enforcement and cost taxpayers thousands of dollars for the i vestigation!
This irresponsible act by Attorney Richard Calhoun should be spread all over the state of Georgia as a reminder to citizens that joking about bombs in parked cars or anywhere else is an egregious offense, punishable as a serious crime of terrorism! Elaine and Gordon Rondeau www.rorpf.org
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.