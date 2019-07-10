Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Cobb EMC Parkway on Tuesday night.
Lewis Mitchell, 57, of Marietta, was killed after being struck by a red GMC Jimmy SUV as he walked a bike across Cobb Parkway at 11:21 p.m., according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Police initially did not release Mitchell’s name as they attempted to inform his family.
Melton said Mitchell was walking the bicycle across Cobb Parkway when he entered the path of the SUV traveling southbound on the highway.
Mitchell was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Melton said.
The driver of the GMC was identified as 51-year-old Steven McCabe of Powder Springs. He was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The passenger of the GMC was identified as 69-year-old Maria Diaz of Marietta. Diaz was not injured in the collision.
The incident remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
