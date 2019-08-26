Three southbound left lanes are blocked at I-75 on Akers Mill after witnesses reported a pickup truck fell off a bridge onto the highway. Further details were not immediately available.
“We are investigating the accident,” said Cobb Police spokeswoman Sydney Melton. “I am unsure on the injury status but know we have one overturned vehicle. We will provide an update when more information comes available.”
Melton later confirmed at least one death stemming from the incident.
Check back with MDJonline.com for updates.
GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said it appears the truck fell from an HOV-only exit ramp. She said the lane has cautionary signs warning of a 35 mph speed limit as well as signs warning of a signal ahead.
