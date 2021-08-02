Cobb Police say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was killed early Monday morning when he was hit by a car near the intersection of Dallas Highway and Barrett Parkway in west Cobb.
Police said 56-year-old Jesse Thompson, of Acworth, was in the left lane on Dallas Highway at about 1:45 a.m., just east of Barrett Parkway and about 200 feet from a crosswalk, when he was struck by a silver 2017 Ford Fusion traveling east on Dallas Highway.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police initially withheld Thompson's identity as they tried to notify his next of kin.
The driver of the Ford, 46-year-old Yusuf Mohammad of Dallas, was not injured.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
