UPDATE 1130 a.m.: Marietta Police have declared the scene safe after five or six buildings were evacuated following a bomb scare in front of the Marietta Daily Journal's building near Marietta Square.
“The scene is now being broken down after interviewing the owner of the vehicle and other involved parties, it was determined there was no bomb in the vehicle," said Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy. "The Cobb County bomb squad did respond and did confirm that before we declared the scene safe.”
Attorney Richard Calhoun of the nearby Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers law firm said he was responsible for the note.
"That car belongs to a friend of mine who parked in a lot across the street," he said. "I put that thing on there yesterday afternoon when he was coming back from the courthouse and we both had a good laugh. I didn’t know he had put it back on there and moved the car, but anyway, there’s nothing to it.”
“That was a joke from yesterday afternoon, all over and done," he added. "I don’t know why they’re making a big deal.”
McPhilamy said officers do not see the humor.
“This is 2019, and with the advent of so many different tragedies worldwide that we see in the news, something like this isn’t what I would consider to be a sensitive joke,” he said.
McPhilamy said it is too early to tell whether charges will be filed, but the most likely charge is terroristic threats.
Police also reported finding a Glock 43 handgun in the car.
ORIGINAL STORY: Marietta Daily Journal employees were waiting behind their Waddell Street office in Marietta after police found a car parked out front with a threatening note.
"It has been modified to explode on contact," the note read. "A nominal fee of $10,000 will be collected at time explosive charges are removed."
Marietta Police arrived on the scene and told MDJ employees to evacuate along with neighboring IgniteHQ.
“The vehicle had a note in it stating there was a bomb inside and they were demanding a ransom to deactivate the bomb," said Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy. "Marietta officers responded, have quarantined off the area and have evacuated the neighboring building. We’ve called Cobb County bomb squad to come out and assist us to ensure everyone’s safety. At this point we are interviewing the owner of the vehicle in an attempt to understand is this a serious threat.”
Officers are redirecting traffic along portions of Waddell and Anderson streets.
