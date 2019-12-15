Cobb County police have made two arrests in connection with a shooting at Cumberland Mall that sent a man to the hospital and shut down the mall for several hours Saturday.
The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce, both of Marietta. Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, and Ponce was charged with two misdemeanors: reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Both suspects were taken to Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to police.
Officer Sydney Melton with Cobb PD said officers used surveillance footage as well as witness interviews to identify the two men.
When officers arrived at the mall Saturday, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck/shoulder area. He was identified as 18-year-old Ethan Green. Green was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries police called non-life threatening.
Another man, 21-year-old Anthony Ezell, was also identified as a victim. Ezell was not injured in the incident, but was identified as an aggravated assault victim because a suspect pointed a weapon at him prior to shooting at Green, Melton said.
Melton said officers believe the incident began with a verbal dispute. The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
