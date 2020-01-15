Police have arrested the driver they believe struck and killed a 64-year-old Austell man on Riverside Parkway before fleeing the scene on Tuesday night.
Melissa Mabry, 44, of Austell, was arrested after being identified by a 911 caller who reported damage to the white 2020 Kia Optima she was driving, according to Officer Sydney Melton, Cobb County Police Department spokeswoman.
Mabry is accused of striking and killing Jasper Arnold as he crossed Riverside Parkway, Melton said. Police said Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.
Melton said Arnold was crossing Riverside Parkway, heading west, when he entered the path of Mabry's car as it traveled south in the left lane, approaching Premier Lane, about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Mabry continued south on Riverside Parkway after striking Arnold, Melton said.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987, she said.
Arnold was the first of two pedestrians killed on roads in Cobb within a six-hour period.
Another pedestrian, 47-year-old Christopher Makin, of Emerson, was struck by a car around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Cobb Parkway in Acworth near Allatoona Lake and died at the scene, police said.
Christian Martinez, 26, of Acworth was taken into custody mid-morning Wednesday after an hours-long SWAT stand-off at a residence across the lake, in the Allatoona Bay neighborhood, in relation to the hit-and-run on Cobb Parkway near Lake Acworth Drive.
— MDJ reporter Thomas Hartwell contributed to reporting for this story.
