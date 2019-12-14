One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Cumberland Mall food court Saturday, Cobb police said.
According to a news release, the gunman fled the scene and authorities are trying to find him.
No further details were given about the victim's condition or identity.
The food court remains an investigation scene, police spokesperson Sarah O'Hara told reporters at a news conference outside the mall that afternoon.
Mall security told the MDJ the rest of the shopping center had reopened Saturday afternoon.
The release states the shooting was initially reported as an active shooter situation "out of an abundance of caution," but police "quickly determined that it was a dispute that resulted in shots fired."
Brittany Lassiter, an employee at Zumiez, described the scene when shots rang out.
"My sales associate called me in the store, and there was gunfire in the background. Everyone was running out. A lot of people got injured, but they were all trampled," she said. "Kids were crying. Like three people were carried out on stretchers on the other side."
O'Hara confirmed some people were transported by emergency vehicles after the shooting.
She also said several items were left behind by shoppers and employees as they exited the mall. Those items have been retrieved by mall security and can be picked up by contacting them at 770-435-2206, or stopping by the lost and found.
Not a surprise Cumberland Mall has so deteriorated. Very sad for a mall that was once the premier Cobb shopping.
