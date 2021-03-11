Cobb police said Thursday morning they have found a teenager reported missing Wednesday night.
According to a post on the Cobb Police Department's social media pages, 14-year-old Layla Morris had gone missing Wednesday and was last seen around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Powder Springs and Macland roads Wednesday night.
The department has since shared that Morris has been found "safe and sound."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.