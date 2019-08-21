UPDATE: Smyrna Police announced at 11:18 a.m. that David Nickles had been found. The announcement came less than 20 minutes after the department's press release stating that Nickles had been missing since before 8 a.m. The original story is below.
Smyrna Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who left a mental health hospital Wednesday morning.
About 7:49 a.m., David Nickles left Ridgeview Institute at 3995 South Cobb Drive, northwest of Ridge Road, after being admitted for medical treatment.
Nickles, according to Smyrna Police Sgt. Louis Defense, suffers from severe psychosis or an altered mental state and is suicidal, though had not expressed any violent tendencies.
Described as a white man, 5-feet-8-inches tall with a thin build and gray hair, Nickles was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and khaki shorts.
"Due to Mr. Nickles' altered state of reality and desire to commit suicide, it is imperative Mr. Nickles is located as quickly as possible," Defense said.
Anyone who has seen or may have knowledge about Nickles' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.
