Officials at Kennesaw State University have lifted a warning for its Marietta campus after they say an armed intruder was apprehended.
"There is no threat to either KSU campus," an alert from the school reads. "Please resume normal operations."
Earlier Sunday, the university urged people to stay in a secure location and to lock their doors and windows in response to the suspect.
Marietta Police confirmed a suspect was caught, adding the incident started at a Mexican restaurant near the intersection of South Marietta and South Cobb parkways.
"The suspect fired a handgun inside the restaurant and then fled on foot," a release from the agency states. "The Marietta KSU campus was notified and they alerted their students and faculty as a precaution."
Details about the suspect were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.