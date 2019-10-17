Westbound lanes on Interstate 285 at Cobb Parkway reopened four hours after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car Thursday morning.
“Avoid I-285 westbound over Highway 41. Roadway is shut down due to a fatal pedestrian collision,” a 5:30 a.m. post on the Cobb police department’s public Facebook page said.
The Cobb County Police Department has been updating the public through its social media accounts in relation to the incident.
(1) comment
Must have been are really pressing matter for the victim to be walking along that lunatic demolition derby of morning rush hour traffic along I 285 E + W and I 75 N + S !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.