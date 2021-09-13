The suspect is dead and hostage in stable condition at a local hospital in an officer-involved shooting at a Smyrna apartment complex, police said Monday afternoon.
Cobb Police responded to calls around 9:45 a.m. about an armed subject and shots fired at Concord Crossing Apartments in Smyrna. When officers arrived to the apartments off Old Concord Road, about a mile south of Windy Hill Road and near Campbell High School, they found a male suspect throwing items off his apartment's balcony. Police say another adult male — the relationship to the suspect is at this point unknown — could be seen with wrists bound on the balcony.
When officers arrived on scene, the man and the hostage went inside the apartment, according to Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.
Delk said police saw the suspect with a knife and handgun at some point during the incident, and a SWAT member shot and killed the suspect. The exact circumstances of the police shooting are so far unclear.
The hostage was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta and is stable, police said. Police did not specify what injuries the man sustained. No officers were injured.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene and investigating.
Per an MDJ reporter on the scene, police temporarily cut off the area. Vehicle traffic on Old Concord Road was blocked initially but reopened around 1 p.m. At least two dozen police vehicles responded.
Nyesha Banks, a neighbor in the apartment complex, told the MDJ she heard screaming from a nearby unit around 8:30 a.m. and then a gunshot around 9 a.m.
Banks speculated that the disturbance came from a nearby tenant. She said incidents stemming from that tenant have required police response before — the last came about six or seven months ago.
This story is developing. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
