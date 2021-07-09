A five-day search came to an end Thursday when law enforcement arrested Bryan Anthony Rhoden, who, they believe, is responsible for the deaths of three people whose bodies were found on a Kennesaw golf course Saturday.
Rhoden was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox told reporters at an evening news conference.
Police believe Rhoden to be the “lone shooter.”
Rhoden’s Cobb County arrest warrant, unveiled Friday, includes new details, accusing Rhoden of binding the hands, legs and mouths of victims Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California, with tape.
Pierson and Valdez were found dead in the bed of a truck that was left at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club golf course.
Golf pro and Pinetree employee Gene Siller, 46, went to investigate the truck on the course Saturday and was shot by Rhoden, police say.
Rhoden was also arrested on separate charges on the same day of the golf course incident.
According to DeKalb County Jail records, Rhoden was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and several related violations. He was released Tuesday night after bonding out.
Rhoden was pulled over by Chamblee police around 11:30 p.m. because his taillights were not working, according to a DeKalb County arrest warrant.
The officer then determined the tag on the vehicle was not registered to the vehicle and that the vehicle had no valid insurance. Police also found two ID’s in a book bag in the vehicle with “different names and information but with the same picture.”
The officer also smelled “a strong odor of alcohol” coming from Rhoden. Police conducted a field sobriety test, which Rhoden failed, according to the warrant, however Rhoden was breathalyzed and blew less than the legal limit.
When asked at a Thursday evening press conference whether he was aware Rhoden had been arrested for a DUI Saturday, Chief Cox said he had "been told that he had a previous arrest" but declined to say whether the department knew at the time their suspect was in custody.
Rhoden is also an aspiring rapper performing under the name B. Rod, his manager confirmed to the MDJ. His address listed in jail records is located at a Midtown, Atlanta high-rise on Peachtree Street. Social media posts from Rhoden show him promoting his music, posing with cash and exotic cars.
Cox declined to share details about what, if any, relationship Valdez and Pierson had to each other or to Rhoden. Cox wouldn’t answer questions concerning the chain of events that led to Valdez and Pierson being killed, and why they were taken to the golf course, saying the case was still under investigation.
The police chief acknowledged that the killings had shaken the community.
“I realized that some members of the community felt some frustration. They felt like they had limited information. And I can respect that feeling,” Cox said. “From the perspective that I'm at, I knew we had a mission to come to a successful conclusion of this and provide a form of justice to the Siller family.”
