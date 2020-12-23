A teacher at Garrett Middle School with COVID-19 has been hospitalized for a week at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Jacob Furse, 30, a chorus and drama teacher at the Austell school, was admitted to the hospital Dec. 16 after he had difficulty breathing, his wife, Molly Furse, said.
The couple both started feeling sick in early December and went to an urgent care center, where they took a rapid COVID-19 test that was negative and were given medication for sinus infections: antibiotics for both and steroids for Jacob Furse.
But Jacob Furse, who has asthma, quickly developed worsening symptoms, including a fever that climbed to nearly 104 degrees Fahrenheit and shortness of breath, his wife Molly said. While they were waiting for the results of another, non-rapid test, she and his mother saw his oxygen level fall below normal levels, and last Monday he went to the emergency room.
“It was getting harder and harder for him to breathe. And we realized with medicine, his fever wasn’t coming down,” she said. “He couldn’t even bend over to put his shoes on when he was getting ready to go to the hospital.”
At the ER, a chest X-ray confirmed he had the virus, but they sent him home because he was stable. Two days later, he was back in the hospital and was admitted, Molly Furse said. He’s received the antiviral drug remdesivir and a plasma treatment, and has been on varying amounts of oxygen. For a few days he received the highest amount of oxygen they give without sending someone to intensive care.
Now, Jacob Furse’s doctors say they can gradually reduce the oxygen he gets from the machine, and he is able to move around in his hospital bed, his wife said. They hope he can return home by the end of the year.
“I think we’re seeing small, gradual improvement every day,” she said.
Still, she said, it’s difficult for her husband to get out of his bed. He can’t talk for much more than a minute, so their conversations are largely reduced to texts. Since she can’t visit him, she calls the hospital multiple times a day for updates.
“It’s been hard,” she said. “Luckily we have Jacob’s parents in town that are able to help us, so we’re staying with them for now. And all these people have been reaching out to us, people that we haven’t talked to in a long time, close friends and family and people that we don't even know. It’s really overwhelming, but in the best way.”
As for Molly Furse, she’s fatigued and still has some congestion, but is otherwise fine, she said. Their 1-year-old son, Noah, has not had test results confirm whether he has the virus, but he has no symptoms.
Christmas is on hold for the family until Jacob Furse gets home and is reunited with his son, whom he hasn’t seen in two weeks since he quarantined at home before going to the hospital.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by Kate Doriot for the family’s household and medical bills. As of Wednesday afternoon, over $2,000 had been raised.
Molly Furse said she hopes they can help other families the way others have shown kindness to them.
“We’re just really grateful for all the support,” she said. “Hopefully we can repay other people when we’re in a better spot in the future, and pay it forward.”
Jacob Furse's teaching job is the main source of income for the family, and they are expecting another child in April, Doriot wrote on the page. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/fursefamily.
This is at least the second teacher from Cobb County School District to be hospitalized with the coronavirus. Patrick Key, an art teacher at Hendricks Elementary School near Garrett Middle, was admitted to a hospital Nov. 15, and has spent much of his time there in intensive care and on life support systems. To donate to a fundraiser for the Key family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-key.
