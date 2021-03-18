Updated at 3:08 p.m.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has apologized for comments made by Capt. Jay Baker at a news conference Wednesday.
When explaining the motives of Robert Aaron Long, the man who allegedly killed eight people during a shooting spree Tuesday, Baker said Long "was pretty much fed up and at the end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did."
The comments were panned on social media. At least one person emailed the sheriff's office demanding Baker resign.
"In as much as his words were taken or construed as insensitive or inappropriate, they were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect," Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a news release. "Captain Baker had a difficult task before him, and this was one of the hardest in his twenty-eight years in law enforcement.
The release did not address a separate but related controversy, however.
After the news conference at which Baker made his comments, internet sleuths found a post he had shared on Facebook early in the pandemic, in which he said he had purchased shirts that read, "COVID 19" and, beneath that, "imported virus from chy-na."
National news website The Daily Beast ran a story Wednesday titled "Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook." According to the Daily Beast, Baker did not return a request for comment. The article notes that Baker's adopted brother was born in Vietnam.
Original story:
A first appearance hearing for Robert Aaron Long, the man who allegedly shot and killed eight people in a series of attacks on metro Atlanta spas Tuesday, has been canceled.
Long was to appear virtually at noon, but his attorney waived the hearing, according to Cherokee Sheriff's Office Capt. Jay Baker.
The hearing has yet to be rescheduled, according to an employee at the Cherokee County Magistrate Court.
Long is facing several charges in Cherokee, including four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also faces a slate of charges stemming from the shootings in Atlanta and is being held in Cherokee without bond.
Long was arrested Tuesday night in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, after allegedly killing eight people — six of them Asian women — and injuring one at three spas across metro Atlanta: Young's Asian Massage, at 6468 Highway 92 in Cherokee County, and Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, both on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
A pair of GoFundMe campaigns have been established by area residents to help financially support the families of those affected by Tuesday’s shooting.
One of the two campaigns was set up by Amy Cinkaj to help the family of Delania Yaun cover her funeral expenses, while the other campaign was designed by Bryson Vance to assist Kevin Smith, whose sister was killed in the attack.
“We lost a beautiful angel in the massage parlor shooting on 03/16/2021,” Cinkaj’s campaign page said. “We could really use the help to cover her funeral expenses. She has two beautiful babies she is leaving behind. We just don’t know how to do any of this alone. If you can find it in your heart to donate, our family will certainly appreciate all of your support.”
Vance’s campaign page explained, “(Smith) has worked multiple jobs before and uses all his earnings to help himself with bills. His life was very hard, and this event has made it even worse. He now has to take care of a 13 (year old) nephew and a 1 (year old) niece by himself and has no means of transportation (his moped broke). We need to secure a future for him and those he is taking care of.” As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the campaign for Delania Yaun’s family had raised $14,337 out of a stated goal of $20,000, while the campaign for Kevin Smith had collected $5,506 of its $10,000 goal.
A third campaign, also in support of the family of Delania Yaun, was set up, but this campaign has since been closed within a day of its being established after raising $6,585.
Meanwhile, more details about the suspect's personal life have emerged.
A spokeswoman for the Cherokee County School District confirmed Long's graduation from Sequoyah High School in 2017, and the elders of Long's church — Crabapple First Baptist Church, in Milton — issued a statement Wednesday, according to Baptist Press, the official news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.
“We are grieved to hear the tragic news about the multiple deaths in the Atlanta area. We are heartbroken for all involved," the statement read, according to Baptist Press. “We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them. Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well.”
Elected officials continued to speak out about the shootings Thursday.
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens issued the following statement:
"On behalf of the entire Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, I send condolences and prayers to the families of the eight victims of the senseless murders that occurred Tuesday, March 16.
"While the investigation is ongoing, the pain and anger the Asian American community is experiencing are real and warranted. Anti-Asian hate and implicit bias have existed long before the pandemic reached our shores, and it will take commitment, conversation, and caring for the tides to change.
"The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to helping create a county where everyone respects and celebrates the culture and contributions of all our neighbors."
