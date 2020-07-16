Cobb County School District students will return to school in front of a personal device at home rather than in a classroom.
In a board of education meeting on Tuesday morning, Cobb schools superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced that the school year will be starting virtually for all students on August 17. Meanwhile, Marietta schools superintendent sent an email to staff announcing that he would recommend starting the school year virtually in a special-called board meeting on Friday morning.
“I’m actually announcing that we will be starting the school year on August 17th, and we will be doing that virtually,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale did not provide a definitive end date for virtual instruction and a new start date for face-to-face learning.
“We want to get face-to-face instruction open as soon as humanly possible,” Ragsdale said.
Teachers will report for planning as scheduled on July 27, and the district will practice social distancing at all in-person meetings. The district will also continue to use video conferencing for planning meetings.
Ragsdale said the delayed start to the year will provide time needed to further train teachers on virtual instruction. Some teachers will be teaching from school buildings while others may be able to teach remotely, but Ragsdale said the district still has to identify those teachers who will work remotely.
The Cobb superintendent said the move to virtual learning means school activities like clubs and after school programming will be suspended, but athletics for the fall have not been canceled. Ragsdale said the district will follow Georgia High School Association guidelines for fall sports.
Ragsdale said devices for virtual learning will be distributed based on student need. The district has identified several devices for students, and the technology department is actively working to get those devices ready for student use, Ragsdale said.
“I can not say that we can provide a device for every student,” Ragsdale said, “but what I can say is we can provide devices for families in need.”
Ragsdale encouraged parents to register their students in the online portal so the district can identify which students need devices. Device distribution will be carried out by individual schools.
Board member Charisse Davis asked Ragsdale if programs like English for speakers of other languages and special education will be available virtually. Ragsdale said that some programs will be available virtually, but others will not be possible. He later said the district will identify services that cannot be offered virtually and communicate that to families.
During his announcement, Ragsdale also noted that the district budget, if approved, would allocate $15 million for COVID-related expenses rather than the previously planned $10 million. He said that budget item could potentially be used to fund expenses like student devices or employee pay for bus drivers and dining service workers.
Ragsdale said the decision to start the school year virtually was inspired by the need to protect the community against further spread of COVID-19.
“We will continue to place the health of our students and staff as the top priority,” Ragsdale said.
While Cobb’s move to a virtual start of the school year is official, Marietta’s change still requires school board approval.
Rivera will recommend starting the school year virtually on Friday morning, but the Marietta City Schools board of education will still have to approve his recommendation to make the change official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.