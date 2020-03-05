Flooding in the wake of heavy rain Thursday has forced the Cobb Department of Transportation to close the intersection of Keheley Road and Eula Drive, about a third of a mile north of East Cobb Baptist Church.
“Water from heavy rains is running over a privately-owned lake into the intersection,” according to a Cobb DOT news release. “Cobb DOT will monitor water levels before deciding when to re-open the intersection. No residents are cut off, but a minor detour may be needed.”
The intersection was closed at least twice in February on account of heavy rain.
“Cobb County Water officials have been working with the lake’s owner for a long-term solution,” according to the release.
Meanwhile, flooding prompted Gov. Brian Kemp to declare an emergency Thursday in 120 counties, including Cobb.
“The state is working to ensure counties impacted by flooding across Georgia have access to all the resources necessary to respond,” Kemp said in a news release from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. “I encourage residents to listen to their local officials and news sources and heed the directions of their local emergency management officials. We will continue to closely monitor this situation.”
Kemp said the emergency declaration makes it easier to deploy state resources to the affected areas, the Associated Press reports.
Counties included in the State of Emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Carroll, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clayton, Clinch, Cobb, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, DeKalb, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Fayette, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Greene, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Irwin, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Meriwether, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Muscogee, Newton, Peach, Pierce, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Rockdale, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Troup, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth.
