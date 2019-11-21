A 16-year-old Marietta High School student faces three criminal charges stemming from a head-on collision involving a school bus Thursday morning.
The male teenage driver, whose identity has not been made public because of his age, was charged with failing to maintain a traffic lane, driving too fast for the conditions and violating a Class D driver's license, police said.
He was reportedly driving an SUV southbound on Manning Road in Marietta when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the road's center line and smashed head-on into the school bus.
The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. about a block south of Laurel Park, blocking Manning Road until shortly after 9 a.m.
Police said the school bus driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three other people were involved in the collision: two younger students were on the school bus and another 16-year-old Marietta High School student was a passenger in the SUV.
Those three students were all checked by paramedics on scene and released to their parents without further medical treatment, police said.
Marietta City Schools spokesperson Jen Brock confirmed the school bus belongs to the district and the two students aboard attend Marietta Sixth Academy and the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics.
There are two schools off Manning Road in the Whitlock neighborhood of Marietta: A.L. Burruss Elementary School and Marietta High School.
“Prayers for all involved!!,” the Marietta Police Department posted on its public Facebook page Thursday morning, with photographs from the scene.
Dozens of people publicly commented on the post, remarking at how lucky it is that no one was killed, given the extent of the wreckage.
Some people called for the teenage driver’s arrest, speculating he was probably texting while driving or going too fast, or both.
“Change the laws! Children should not be driving!,” one woman commented.
“Every parent’s nightmare,” another person wrote.
A woman said Manning Road is notoriously scary because of how fast people drive along it, pointing out that children walk to school on that sidewalk.
“This is why I won’t let my 10-year-old walk to school,” another person commented.
Another recommended an “accident avoidance workshop” for all young drivers, saying “our kids are taught the rules of the road but have no experience what their car is capable and not capable of responding in certain situations."
