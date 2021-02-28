A 22-year-old Austell woman who was reported missing has reported herself safe and is in Alabama, according to Austell Police Chief Robert Starrett.
Abigail Toeneboehn, an equestrian who lives part-time with her family in Auburn, Alabama and part-time at the West Creek Stables training ranch in Austell, had not been seen by her roommate since Thursday night.
Toeneboehn contacted Austell police Sunday morning after someone told her that she was all over social media and the news, Starrett said. Austell police verified that it was indeed Toeneboehn, he said, and spoke with her.
“She said she just wanted to get out on her own and get away from everything,” Starrett said.
Toeneboehn’s mother had said that her daughter’s wallet, phone keys were left at the apartment in Austell. According to Starrett, Toeneboehn traveled to Alabama with someone else.
