Qualifying for municipal elections in Cobb cities continued Wednesday.
Every Cobb city except Smyrna has at least some of its offices up for election in November. Wednesday was the last day to qualify to run in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw and Marietta. The last day to qualify in Powder Springs is Thursday.
Candidates who qualified as of the end of Wednesday are listed below. Candidates with (I) are incumbents.
AcworthAcworth has the mayor’s office and two at-large seats on the Board of Aldermen — Post 4 and Post 5 — up for election to four-year terms.
The following candidates have qualified:
♦ Tommy Allegood — Mayor (I)
♦ Kimberly Haase — Post 4
♦ Tim Richardson — Post 4 (I)
♦ Tim Houston — Post 5 (I)
AustellAustell has three council seats on this year’s ballot for four-year terms: Post 1 at large, Ward 1 and Ward 3.
The following candidates have qualified:
♦ Melanie Maria Elder — At Large Post 1 (I)
♦ Marlin Lamar, Jr. — Ward 1 (I)
♦ Meredith L. Adams — Ward 3
KennesawIn Kennesaw, three council seats are up for election: Post 3 at large, Post 4 at large and Post 5 at large.
The following candidates have qualified to run:
♦ Pat Ferris — Post 3 (I)
♦ Chris Henderson — Post 4 (I)
♦ Antonio Jones — Post 4
♦ Jonathan Fred Bothers — Post 5
♦ Trey Sinclair — Post 5
MariettaMarietta’s mayoralty and entire City Council are up for four-year terms election this year, as is the entire Marietta Board of Education.
The following candidates have qualified to run for Marietta mayor and council:
♦ Michelle Cooper Kelly — Mayor
♦ Steve “Thunder” Tumlin — Mayor (I)
♦ Cheryl Richardson — Ward 1 (I)
♦ John Silvey — Ward 2
♦ Grif Chalfant — Ward 2 (I)
♦ Johnny Walker — Ward 3 (I)
♦ Ted Ferreira — Ward 4
♦ Andy Morris — Ward 4 (I)
♦ Reggie Copeland — Ward 5 (I)
♦ M. Carlyle Kent — Ward 5
♦ Cristina Stallworth — Ward 5
♦ André Sims — Ward 6
♦ Joseph R. Goldstein — Ward 7 (I)
The following candidates have qualified to run for Marietta school board:
♦ Lisa Lindsay — Ward 1
♦ Alex Castro — Ward 1
♦ Jeff DeJarnett — Ward 1
♦ Jason Waters — Ward 2 (I)
♦ P.J. Hardy — Ward 2
♦ A.B. Almy — Ward 3
♦ Erica D. Bush — Ward 3
♦ George Darden — Ward 4
♦ Jaillene Hunter — Ward 4
♦ Angie Smith — Ward 4
♦ Angela Orange — Ward 5 (I)
♦ Kerry Minervini — Ward 6 (I)
♦ Irene Holly Berens — Ward 7 (I)
Powder SpringsPowder Springs’ Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3 council seats are up for four-year election terms this year.
The following candidates have qualified in Powder Springs:
♦ Henry L. Lust — Ward 1 (I)
♦ Doris J. Dawkins — Ward 2 (I)
♦ Nancy Farmer — Ward 3 (I)
♦ Dwayne Green — Ward 3
