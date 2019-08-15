Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in September:
♦ Everyday at 1 p.m. will be ranger-led Museum tours.
♦ Sept. 1-2 and Sept. 21 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will have Artillery Demonstrations. Artillerists will explain the steps of firing a cannon by detailing the role of each person working the cannon. Afterward, the process is performed in real time and the cannon is fired. Free. Participants should note that cannon firings are very loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
♦ Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have Civil War Music. Music during the Civil War served many functions. Not only did it help to organize and rally, but also went a long way to boost morale amongst the soldiers. Participants can join the musicians of Three Rivers Fife and Drum as they perform and discuss 19th century fife and drum music.
♦ Sept. 7 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will have The Fighting McCooks. On June 27, 1864, Col. Daniel McCook Jr. led the Union assault up Cheatham Hill, where he was mortally wounded. He was not the only McCook to fight for the Union army. This 30-minute program will introduce The Fighting McCooks, the story of three Ohio brothers and their 15 sons who joined the Union forces and fought throughout the Civil War.
♦ Sept. 8 and Sept. 29 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will have a Guided Assault Trail Hike, where participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought here in the summer of 1864. A ranger will take participants along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of this hike is one-mile and will be weather dependent. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Marietta Recreation Area No. 3 parking lot at 902 Cheatham Hill Road.
♦ Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will have Infantry Demonstrations. This interactive infantry demonstration will consist of a step-by-step description and demonstration of basic infantry tactics and culminate in a rifled musket firing. Free. Participants should note that rifled musket firings are loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
♦ Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will have the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day. Volunteers are needed for each work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus trails of the Park. Parking and registration is at the Cheatham Hill Road parking lot. The NPS Volunteer Services Agreement is required. A parent must sign the form if the child is under 18 years old. The form and directions to the registration site are available on the club's website at kennesawmountaintrailclub.org.
♦ Sept. 15 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will have a Memorial Field Walk. This short, ranger-led history walk in the Memorial Field in front of the Visitor Center. This program will consist of an in depth look at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the diversionary attack that happened there. This is an outdoor program and will be weather dependent.
♦ Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will have a Cheatham Hill Walk. Participants can join historian Brad Quinlin on a short and interactive walk around Cheatham Hill, the Illinois Monument and the Dead Angle. Programs typically last 30-45 minutes. This is an outdoor program and will be weather dependent. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking will be at the Illinois Monument parking lot at 947 Cheatham Hill Drive in Marietta.
♦ Sept. 22 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. will have a Guided Mountaintop Hike. Participants will have a ranger-led hike to the top of the Big Kennesaw Mountain. The hike will focus on local and Civil War history and some of the ecology of the area. This is an outdoor program and will be weather dependent. The length of the hike will be approximately two miles.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
