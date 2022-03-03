Joseph Lattanzi had a talent for the arts at a young age. After studying voice as a young student, the Mableton native gained an interest in the classics thanks to his first music teacher, Bradley Howard, who was an opera singer.
“I joke that (opera) just got me the most attention the fastest because it was the weirdest,” he said. “It’s sort of like a constant process of learning and discovering and refining and so it’s sort of like the work is never done. I found that I liked the rules. I stuck with the classical stuff. I liked learning a different language. I was singing songs from like 400 years ago.”
Today, Lattanzi is a renowned opera singer who has traveled around the country performing. On Saturday, he will grace the stage at the Cobb Energy Centre for the opening night of “The Barber of Seville” as the leading man, Figaro, the barber.
Lattanzi, whose ancestors are Italian, said the Italian opera is a classic comedy often parodied in cartoons and pop culture, such as “Looney Tunes” and “Tom & Jerry.” Chances are, most audiences know a tune or two from the opera, he said.
“(Figaro is) sort of a jack of all trades,” he said. “We’re seeing him try to hook up Count Almaviva with the lead lady, Rosina. It includes lots of mistaken identity, dressing up, coming up with plans and tricking people.”
As a student at Pebblebrook High School in Cobb County, Lattanzi said he was able to explore his love for music while also refining his baritone voice for the opera.
”I feel very lucky to have been raised in a community with a school like that — a public school,” he said.
Thanks to his training and talent, Lattanzi has been able to travel the country performing, including Chicago, New York City, Jacksonville, Seattle and San Francisco. After graduating from Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, in 2017, he was awarded the top prize from the Sullivan Foundation for his portrayal of Hawkins Fuller in the world premiere of Greg Spears’ Fellow Travelers with Cincinnati Opera. After his role in “The Barber of Seville,” he will work with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City as an understudy.
Lattanzi said he credits his time at Pebblebrook, a performing arts school, for helping him pursue singing, but excel in the performance part of the art with his stage presence.
“It opened a lot of doors for me, especially as an opera singer, especially for guys, being able to perform. That started my career,” he said. “I’m 35 but my voice is still developing and the peak of it will be in my 50s.”
Though Lattanzi admits introducing opera to a younger audience is difficult nowadays, he said there’s something for everyone.
“You can go for the costumes, the music, the design of the set,” he said.
Along with his fellow opera singers and friends, Lattanzi has helped develop OSSIA, a new media production company, consulting firm and think tank committed to providing an alternate way to enjoy opera. Their website, ossiapresents.com, features articles and YouTube videos about opera and how it relates to pop culture — or “op culture,” as Lattanzi calls it.
“I really do think there is a way to make people interested,” he said.
When asked what he would say to those who are curious but have never attended an opera, Lattanzi said, “don’t be intimidated by it.”
“It’s something that you’re allowed to have an opinion about,” he said. “There are a million different styles, different avenues of connection. I would reiterate the challenge to people that I promise you I can find something that relates to an interest you have... I do think the industry as a whole is trying to connect with people. Any feedback is great.”
“The Barber of Seville” runs Saturday, March 5 to March 13. Tickets range from $41 to $146 and can be purchased at cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/barber-of-seville.
