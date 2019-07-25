Two women have been operating as unlicensed dentists in Austell for almost a decade, police say, and they’re urging patients to come forward as part of their criminal investigation.
Cobb police arrested 40-year-old Carolina Rojas Morales of Kennesaw and 35-year-old Bianca Zambrano-Blanco of Marietta on Wednesday night, charging Morales with aggravated battery and practicing dentistry without a licence — both felonies.
Zambrano-Blanco was also charged with practicing unlicensed dentistry.
Both Morales and Zambrano-Blanco were released from the Cobb County jail early Thursday, posting bonds of $25,000 and $5,000 respectively.
Police say they started investigating the women in January when a victim reported a root canal performed at the dental clinic, at 3824 Austell Road, left her with ongoing problems.
“The procedure was done improperly, causing irreparable damage to her tooth,” a police press release stated Thursday.
Investigators claim they have records indicating the unlicensed practice dated as far back as 2010, “with numerous victims identified.”
Police are asking patients of Morales and Zambrano-Blanco, and anyone else with information about the clinic, to come forward.
The MDJ’s unanswered call to the clinic, located a half mile from WellStar Cobb Hospital above the East-West Connector, at 11:15 a.m. Thursday went to a recorded message stating there was no active voice message recording service for the number.
Jail records show Zambrano-Blanco was born in Venezuela and is subject to an ICE detainer.
Morales, listed as Carolina Morales Rojas in jail records, was born in Cuba, her booking information shows.
To contact the Cobb police about this investigation, call 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.