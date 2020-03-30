The University System of Georgia is working with state government and emergency response teams to redirect critical medical supplies, including masks and gloves, from universities to hospitals, according to a news release.
Public safety and emergency management personnel at all 26 USG institutions are coordinating with departments on each campus to inventory and collect the supplies, which are typically used for research, campus maintenance, nursing programs and on-campus health clinics, among other jobs, the release says.
The collection of the supplies is part of a partnership between the USG, the office of Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
GEMA and the Georgia Department of Public Health will determine where in the state the supplies are needed most, USG officials say.
“Across our state, Georgians are working tirelessly to coordinate efforts in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in the release. “I applaud the University System of Georgia for taking action to keep our healthcare workforce and communities safe and healthy in the weeks ahead. We are all in this fight together.”
The latest inventory of supplies that are either ready for pick-up or have already been picked up by GEMA and DPH for distribution include:
♦ Ventilators: 38
♦ Gloves: 375,755
♦ Masks (including surgical and N95): 19,718
♦ Medical gowns, coveralls and accessories (including hair and shoe covers): 18,020
♦ Goggles (includes face shields): 2,061
♦ Sanitizing supplies (includes hand sanitizer, spray sanitizer and sanitizing wipes): 1,757
♦ Thermometers: 300
University System Chancellor Steve Wrigley said Georgia’s institutions will continue to do “all we can” to support healthcare workers as they fight the spread of the coronavirus.
“I am grateful to Gov. Kemp for his leadership, and appreciate the help and collaboration from GEMA and DPH to get this done,” Wrigley said.
USG is also partnering with GEMA and DPH to help expand Georgia’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, according to Aaron Diamant, a spokesman for the USG.
Diamant said students, staff and faculty at individual institutions are already contributing to the cause, including by conducting research to develop COVID-19 therapies, using 3D-printed parts to build makeshift medical gear and sewing masks for healthcare workers and hospitals.
