ACWORTH — Dysfunction, disunity — retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Mark Gelhardt, now the commanding general of the Georgia State Defense Force, doesn’t see them in today’s America. In the news, maybe, but not with his own two eyes.
“Let me give you a different perspective” than the one people might see on TV news, he told a crowd gathered beside Lake Acworth at Cauble Park.
“Do you realize that every single person you see in uniform today is a volunteer, has raised their hand and said, 'I will go fight for you?' That’s empowering,” he said. “I don’t see America in turmoil. We are making our recruiting numbers months after month after month. There are patriots among us every day.
“So when you ask me, 'Is America going the wrong way, are we in trouble?' I would tell you, not just ‘no,’ but ‘hell no.’”
Gelhardt was the keynote speaker at Acworth’s Memorial Day ceremony Saturday morning, the 16th held at Cauble Park’s Patriots Point memorial.
Under a cloudy sky and with a cool breeze blowing off Lake Acworth, veterans, their spouses and assorted friends and family saluted as students from North Cobb Christian School sang the national anthem, and bowed their heads as state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, led them in prayer.
Veterans Sharon and Tim Lemming, of the North Cobb American Legion Post 304, said they try to attend Memorial Day ceremonies every year. Last year, when local governments canceled most ceremonies due to the coronavirus, they went to Marietta National Cemetery where they “coincidentally” ran into some 50 other people, they recounted Saturday with mischievous smiles.
Many of those people attended Saturday’s ceremony in Acworth, including Henry Alexander and Pennie Groover.
“It was an accident, wasn’t it?” Groover said of their clandestine Memorial Day celebration, smiling.
“Rain or shine,” Alexander said of honoring those who gave their lives to protect their country.
Rod and Angie Velde, a couple from Florida on a road trip to Wisconsin, stumbled across Saturday’s ceremony with their two children.
Rod Velde’s father served in World War II and Korea, and his brother served in the Air Force. Echoing Gelhardt, he said Saturday’s intimate ceremony was a reminder of the good in the United States.
“It was meaningful to me because I feel like America has swayed from realizing how wonderful our country is,” he said. “It seems like we’ve all been divided as of late, and it’s fantastic to see there is hope. There is patriotism, there is camaraderie.”
