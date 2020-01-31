Planning commissioners will consider a student housing development at their monthly meeting Wednesday, the first since the Board of Commissioners lifted a moratorium on such housing last year.
According to county documents, developer Landmark Properties would build "685 bedrooms or 342.5 equivalent apartment units" for student at Kennesaw State University, to be spread across 21 apartment buildings and 13 acres less than a half mile from the university's Kennesaw campus.
The gated community would be called the Retreat at Kennesaw and include a "resort-style swimming pool," outdoor recreational areas, study rooms, a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, 343 parking spaces, a four-story parking deck, surveillance cameras and license plate readers. It would be on George Busbee Parkway, just north of its intersection with Chastain Road.
In August, commissioners narrowly approved lifting a moratorium on such housing that had been in place since 2017 and amended the county code to require special permits for developers looking to build student housing.
Commissioners voted 3-2, with Keli Gambrill and Bob Ott opposed. They said it is the job of KSU and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, not the county, to ensure appropriate student housing exists and is properly managed.
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, whose district includes KSU, led the charge to lift the moratorium. When the changes were passed, she said the changes would address recent safety concerns that had been raised by neighboring communities.
KSU student Oluwafemi Oyerinde, 18, was shot and killed at the Stadium Village apartment complex on Hidden Forest Court, less than two miles from the KSU campus in Kennesaw, on Oct. 6. He was a freshman mechanical engineering major.
Comparatively high levels of violent crime in and around student housing complexes had been a major point of discussion among stakeholders developing the rules and definitions for the county. At the time, Birrell said violent crime had doubled in the year prior in Cobb Police Precinct 1, which covers northwest Cobb and includes Kennesaw.
Due to the code amendments, any purpose-built student housing in the county, with the exception of those in Cobb’s incorporated cities, has to meet 16 conditions attached to special land use permits.
Those conditions limit developments to specially designated areas at least 4 acres in size with principal access from an arterial or major road.
Around single-family residential zoning districts, student housing complexes can only reach 35 feet, or three stories, in height.
At least one parking space per unit is required, unless the complex is located within a quarter mile from a college or university campus, 500 feet from a public transit stop, or if there is direct public bus access between the student accommodation and a college campus. The proposed development has one parking space for every unit.
Any developer also has to conduct a traffic impact study, install noise-blocking materials, provide round-the-clock, on-site management and coordinate with local law enforcement to develop a security plan, which must be reviewed and updated annually.
After the Planning Commission makes its recommendation, the case will go to the Board of Commissioners at their Feb. 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.