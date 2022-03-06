An archeological survey at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park uncovered a 157-year-old, unexploded Civil War ordnance. But when a Facebook account affiliated with the Cobb Police Department posted about it, history buffs blew up.
“During an archeological survey at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield archeologists discovered an unexploded ordnance,” the “Join Cobb Police” Facebook account wrote Feb 28. After police department bomb technicians “finished carefully digging it out of the battlefield,” the “parrot shell,” fired from a Union Army cannon, was “moved to the bunker for storage until the bomb squad can counter charge the cannon shell.”
Several Facebook users decried the news.
“Nice Job on letting them destroy a historic artifact,” read a comment from one user. “I found one just like it in May 2020, had it safely defused and it’s sitting in my display case.”
The Join Cobb Police Facebook account replied to some of the critics, saying the department had no other option.
“The bomb squad stated that they would love nothing more than to preserve this piece of history,” it wrote, “however there is no way to safely render it without counter charging it.”
Heath Jones, co-founder of the History Seekers Facebook Page, said they were misinformed. In the comments beneath the Join Cobb Police Facebook post, Jones offered to connect Cobb police with someone who had defused more than 2,000 antique explosives.
Jones, a former law enforcement officer, said he’d wanted to join the bomb squad and was familiar with bomb technicians’ training.
“We are very much pro-law enforcement,” he said. “We think it’s just more a training issue.”
Bomb squads are trained to treat every explosive the same, he said. But Civil War-era explosive have typically been rendered safe, the black powder inside waterlogged and unlikely to ignite.
Jones said the shell was likely fired by the Degress Battery of the Union Army.
“It is a very important part of the battle for Atlanta,” he said. “So, you know, it's something that they can display, this item — it helps tell the story of what happened there. You know, rather than just have a picture and then blowing it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.