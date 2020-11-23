AUSTELL — Several years ago, Cobb County Police Department leadership came together to mull the design of a new training facility. They came up with a list of wants and needs.
With one exception — more on that later — the county gave them everything they asked for, said Capt. Ben Cohen, public safety academy director.
Last week, the county opened its new, $23 million public safety training center, built in a renovated BJ’s off the East-West Connector in Austell.
Gym equipment was paid for by drug-seizure money, Cox said. Otherwise, everything was funded by a special-purpose local option sales tax voters approved in 2014.
“I can look at this building,” said County Chair Mike Boyce at the ribbon-cutting, “and I can very comfortably say that Cobb County and its government understands its priorities. That we know that public safety is our primary concern.”
At first, the county just needed a new place to train its recruits, Cohen said. The police department had outgrown the existing, 25,000 square foot facility near Jim Miller Park.
“Because the county bought a building so large and was willing to put in the SPLOST dollars into building it out to where we could have multiple classrooms,” Cohen said, “we started thinking bigger.”
Much bigger: the new facility is more than 115,000 square feet, Cohen said.
The police department is now one of only two or three in the state that has a “tactical village” — a “mini city” inside the building where officers can simulate real-life scenarios, such as responding to a domestic dispute or taking a warrant to the county courthouse, said Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox.
The police department also tripled the size of its former auditorium; a much larger defensive tactics room, where officers learn hand-to-hand combat; and have so much space the facility “will outlast any of us,” Cox said.
“This building will take our police department way, way into the future as far as space needs and things like that.”
The police department trains about 100 new recruits each year, and the rest of its 650 sworn officers also attend annual mandatory training sessions on a range of topics. But the facility will allow the department to expand its offering of advanced courses open to officers from other police departments around the southeast.
Cobb has sent its officers as far afield as Wisconsin and California for special training sessions, Cox said. A state-of-the-art, spacious facility will instead allow the FBI and others who offer such training sessions to come to Cobb.
The lone item on the department’s wish list that was not included was a new firing range. Funding for that was instead put on the SPLOST voters just approved in the Nov. 3 election. The firing range will be installed at the new training facility.
Cox said it’s the little things that make it special. Sure, the new gym is enormous, and open 24/7; even better is the fact that its men’s locker room now has 40 showers, where the old one has only two.
So does this one smell better?
“It sure does,” Cohen said, laughing.
County police aren’t the only ones excited about the new facility. Cox said area residents have expressed hope it can act as a catalyst for development in the neighborhood.
South Cobb Commissioner and Cobb Chair-elect Lisa Cupid echoed the sentiment at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, saying the building “was vacant for far too long in this community.”
Cupid said she hoped the county’s investment succeeded “not just in transforming an old facility, but in having a positive impact on our surrounding facilities and our surrounding businesses.”
