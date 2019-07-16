KENNESAW — Undercover police are working a sting on Cobb Parkway this morning, targeting drivers using cellphones in violation of Georgia’s hands-free law which went into effect last July.
About 30 police officers, including half a dozen dressed as county construction and maintenance workers, are stationed around the intersection of Blue Springs Road and Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw until midday.
The sting, which follows a similar operation in Marietta on June 19, started in Kennesaw Tuesday at 9 a.m. after officers were briefed in the overflow parking area of NorthStar Church on Blue Springs Road.
The undercover officers, wearing high-visibility vests emblazoned with Cobb County Transportation and Kennesaw Public Works logos, are positioned along all roads feeding into the intersection.
They are using radios to report drivers illegally using cellphones to uniformed police lying in wait in marked cars along the road and in nearby business car parks.
Within minutes of the sting starting, flashing blue lights could be seen in several locations near the intersection, where drivers had been pulled over and issued citations.
Cobb Police, who are working in conjunction with Kennesaw and Acworth officers, say citations are being issued for violating the hands-free law, as well as any other infractions such as not wearing a seatbelt.
Police invited media to the briefing and to document the sting.
What a huge waste of our law enforcement resources
I would hardly call this a "sting." It would be a sting if the police were calling the drivers on their phones to see if they answered.
