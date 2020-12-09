Cobb County will add two early voting locations in the week preceding the Jan. 5 runoff, the county announced Wednesday.
Control of the U.S. Senate and the leeway President-elect Joe Biden has in pursuing his agenda will be determined by Georgia voters, who will select two U.S. senators in the runoff.
Cobb was thrust in the national spotlight after prominent advocacy organizations and Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff criticized the county for its decision to offer only five early voting locations during the runoff's three-week early voting period, down from the 11 it offered ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
County elections director Janine Eveler has said her hands were tied, as experienced poll workers needed to manage early voting centers had left due to burnout from the general election, concerns over the pandemic and reluctance to work during the holiday season.
The two additional locations will open Dec. 28, during the third week of the early voting period. They are:
♦ The Arts Place-Mountain View in Marietta
♦ The Smyrna Community Center in Smyrna
Cobb will also move one of its other early voting centers from the Ward Recreation Center to the Ron Anderson Community Center in Powder Springs.
The news release did not say where the county would find additional workers to staff the new early voting centers. But in an open letter to Eveler, the state chapters of the NAACP, ACLU and others offered to provide people who could staff them.
