Mother's Day, the second Sunday in May, was made a national holiday in 1914 by then-president Woodrow Wilson. On this 106th official Mother's Day, in honor of moms everywhere, the MDJ asked Cobb County leaders to share what their mothers taught them.
Craig Owens, Cobb County sheriff
Sheriff Craig Owens, who took office this year as Cobb's first African-American sheriff, credits his mother, Virginia Owens, with teaching him patience and for "always being an honest sounding board when I’m facing tough decisions."
"My mom did not take any mess," Owens said. "She stressed to me the importance of finding something to do in life and making an honest living. So it’s no surprise I went into law enforcement and served in the military."
Nancy Couch, president, Graphic Vision:
A businesswoman who founded her own graphic services firm, and the chair of the Cobb Republican Women's Club, Nancy Couch attributes her work ethic to her mother, Amanda Southard Couch.
"My Mom taught me the value of a great work ethic and unconditional love," Couch said. "Precious memories how they linger — how they fill my soul."
Sally Macauley, executive director, Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art:
Sally Macauley said her mother, Barbara Tanner, is a "wonderful, sweet, Southern belle lady," who taught her to be kind and thoughtful to others. "She would always just do for others. The main thing she taught me is to always put others before yourself," Macauley said. "I strive to be just like she is."
Sam Matthews, former senior pastor, Marietta First United Methodist Church:
The Rev. Sam Matthews spent 15 years as Marietta FUMC's senior minister and 47 years of preaching, but said his career may have been quite different without his mother. Matthews and his late mother, Lennis Ruff Matthews, both grew up on their family farm, located off Mars Hill Road in north Cobb.
"My mother taught me the importance of family," Matthews said. "And she demonstrated to me the importance of the church. It's because of her that I learned to love the church."
Jackie McMorris, Cobb County manager:
Jackie McMorris, who was appointed county manager in March 2020, said her mother, Lula Ratliff, was "a beautiful person inside and out."
Ratliff taught elementary school for 40 years and instilled the value of education in her daughter. McMorris said Ratliff taught her many things — work diligently to achieve your dreams, pay it forward, love everyone as God loves us, give thanks in all things, share unselfishly, trust God and think for yourself.
"She, like many moms today, wanted the very best for her children, worked tirelessly so that we would have better opportunities in life, and prayed incessantly for our safety and well-being," McMorris said. "My mom passed away in February last year, but her positive spirit, unconditional love and ... words of encouragement forever resides in me. To all the moms everywhere, I thank you for being remarkable examples for each of us."
Helen Poyer, director, Cobb County Public Library System:
Helen Poyer's mother, also named Helen, is 97 and lives at a memory care center. She spent more than 30 years teaching music education in Oberlin, Ohio. She still plays "Happy Birthday" at the center for birthday celebrations. Poyer said her conversations with her mother are short now. Poyer's mother often shares stories of her students, and Poyer said she can only smile when her mother says she is now the superintendent.
"Today, it takes her longer to remember 'Pepper,' a nickname I was given at birth, since I’m named after her," Poyer said. "I recognize and have found peace that her memories of me and my brother are slowly slipping away. This Mother’s Day, I am happy that she is happy and cared for in her new world where she continues to teach and 'approves a snow day.' She taught me so much by her faith; her kindness; her unconditional love; and her words. I am blessed because of her."
Kim Gresh, president, S.A. White Oil Company:
Kim Gresh is president of a fuel supplier for the greater Atlanta area and Georgia’s first supplier of biodiesel. Her mother, Suse Ann White Gresh, died in 2016 from Alzheimer's Disease.
"She was a strong, independent woman who was taught to stand up for herself and to make a difference in this world," Gresh said. "She also instilled those same traits in me and I hope the life I am living would make her proud."
Gresh pointed out her mother shared the initials of her father, the S.A. White who founded the company. She and her mother had a shared love for Christmas — "anyone who knows me knows I have taken our passion to the max," Gresh said.
(1) comment
A great article! Now if the Far-Left liberals would stop demanding that mothers be called "birthing people"........Yes, this a true story.......
