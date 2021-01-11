U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, will host a phone town hall on the COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday for residents of Georgia's 13th Congressional District, Cobb County announced on social media.

The town hall is at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday and will feature the latest vaccine updates from medical experts and public health officials.

Guest speakers include:

  • Dr. Colleen Kelley, Associate Professor at the Emory University School of Medicine - Division of Infectious Diseases and Principal Investigator for Moderna's Vaccine Trial
  • Dr. Jeffrey Hines, Medical Director with Wellstar Health System's Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity
  • Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb and Douglas Public Health
  • Dr. Lynn Paxton, District Health Director for Fulton County Board of Health
  • Dr. Sudha Reddy, Emergency Services Physician with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services

To sign up, visit davidscott.house.gov/live.

